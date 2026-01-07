Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Ravens fire John Harbaugh as NFL coaching carousel spins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

AXE FALLS – The Baltimore Ravens fired veteran head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons with the organization, a decision that came days after the team lost a winner-takes-all season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL PICK – John Harbaugh received a rousing endorsement from President Donald Trump after the Ravens fired him Tuesday, urging other NFL teams in search of a head coach to act "fast." Continue reading …

BIDDING WAR – There are six NFL teams in the hunt for a new head coach, excluding the Baltimore Ravens, but according to reports, an additional team with the position already filled is looking at John Harbaugh for next season. Continue reading …

SURVIVING THE CUT – Despite another disastrous season and a head-coaching shake-up, the New York Giants are sticking with general manager Joe Schoen. The vote of confidence from owners John Mara and Steve Tisch came Monday morning following a season of speculation that had many believing the organization would go in another direction. Continue reading …

ROOKIE SPEAKS – The Cleveland Browns will be searching for another head coach after giving Kevin Stefanski the axe on "Black Monday" following six seasons with the franchise. Shedeur Sanders, the rookie quarterback who fans believed was being held back by Stefanski, spoke about the move on Monday as he and the rest of his Browns teammates head into the offseason. Continue reading …

HISTORY MADE – Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett surpassed Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt on the all-time leaderboard and recorded his 23rd sack of the season in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Continue reading …

RUNNING SCARED – Two West Virginia high school students and their families have come forward with alleged details of their experience with a local transgender athlete who is a plaintiff in a lawsuit that will be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court this month. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Five NFL head coaches have been fired this week, bringing the total number of openings to seven. There could be more on the horizon, but here are the rankings for the most attractive openings currently on the list. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Demond Williams Jr. signed a new NIL contract with Washington just days ago to return for the 2026 season as the Huskies starting quarterback. On Tuesday night, the football program was shocked to see on social media that Williams had announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Now the university is now reportedly exploring legal options. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, Chris Broussard, and Danny Parkins debate whether a win means more for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert or New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, before reacting to the shocking end of an era as Jon Harbaugh parts ways with the Baltimore Ravens after 18 years. Watch here …

