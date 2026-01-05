Giants stick with GM Joe Schoen despite another losing season, citing need for 'continuity and stability'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite another disastrous season and a head-coaching shake-up, the New York Giants are sticking with general manager Joe Schoen.

The vote of confidence from owners John Mara and Steve Tisch came Monday morning following a season of speculation that had many believing the organization would go in another direction after Brian Daboll’s midseason firing.

"The 2025 season has been deeply disappointing, and the results on the field have not lived up to the standard this organization and our fans expect," the statement from Mara and Tisch read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As previously stated, Joe Schoen will remain our General Manager and continue to lead our football operations and the search for our next head coach. Continuity and stability in the front office is important to our progress."

Schoen and Daboll were both hired in 2022, but Daboll was axed last month in what would be the Giants’ third straight losing season. Similarly, Schoen was expected to be in the hot seat at the end of the regular season after several notable missteps during his tenure.

Allowing running back Saquon Barkley to walk and sign with division rival Philadelphia, where he went on to win a Super Bowl in his first season and earn Offensive Player of the Year honors, remains one of the most prominent criticisms of Schoen’s tenure.

RAIDERS DISMISS LONGTIME NFL HEAD COACH PETE CARROLL AFTER ONE SEASON

Signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension in 2023, only to cut him this season and watch him perform well with the Indianapolis Colts, was another.

But to his credit, Schoen has been the architect of several notable draft selections that could be the future of the organization’s success.

Bringing in talents like Malik Nabers, running back Cam Skattebo, pass rusher Abdul Carter and potential franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart were likely the biggest factors that kept Schoen in New York.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We believe in our young core of talent, which we can build around for future success," Mara and Tisch said Monday.

Under Schoen, the Giants are 22-45-1 with one playoff appearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.