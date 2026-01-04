Myles Garrett takes down Joe Burrow to break NFL single-season sack record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It came down to the 17th game of the season, but there is a new single-season sack leader.

Myles Garrett surpassed Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt on the all-time leaderboard and recorded his 23rd sack of the season.

Perhaps many NFL fans will place their own asterisk on the record, as Strahan's mark from 2001 was in a 16-game season. Nonetheless, Garrett's season is historic.

Garrett has struggled to get the record — he was sitting at 21.5 sacks through 14 games but recorded just half a sack in Week 16 and then none last week.

But with just over five minutes left in his season, Garrett was able to take down Joe Burrow to earn the crown.

Garrett got an explosive jump from the right side of the defensive line. Feeling the pressure, Burrow went down before Garrett could completely maul him.

Watt tied Strahan in the 2021 season, getting to the mark in his 17th game of the season. He had four sacks in the second-to-last game to give himself a chance.

Garrett is likely to get his second Defensive Player of the Year nod, also winning in 2023. This is the first time Garrett will lead the NFL in sacks. Entering Sunday, he had 124.5 in his career that began in 2017.

Garrett, who turned 30 last week, requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, citing his desire to win. However, a record-breaking $160 million contract quickly changed his mind, and to Garrett’s credit, he is living up to every penny.

To put the cherry on top, Garrett's Browns defeated the Bengals on a walk-off field goal.

