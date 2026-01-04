Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett takes down Joe Burrow to break NFL single-season sack record

Garrett got the sack with just over 5 minutes left of the season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
It came down to the 17th game of the season, but there is a new single-season sack leader.

Myles Garrett surpassed Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt on the all-time leaderboard and recorded his 23rd sack of the season.

Perhaps many NFL fans will place their own asterisk on the record, as Strahan's mark from 2001 was in a 16-game season. Nonetheless, Garrett's season is historic.

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single season sack record by Garrett.  (Joseph Maiorana/Imagn Images)

Garrett has struggled to get the record — he was sitting at 21.5 sacks through 14 games but recorded just half a sack in Week 16 and then none last week.

But with just over five minutes left in his season, Garrett was able to take down Joe Burrow to earn the crown.

Garrett got an explosive jump from the right side of the defensive line. Feeling the pressure, Burrow went down before Garrett could completely maul him.

Myles Garrett hoisted by teammates

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is carried by teammates after the sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Watt tied Strahan in the 2021 season, getting to the mark in his 17th game of the season. He had four sacks in the second-to-last game to give himself a chance.

Garrett is likely to get his second Defensive Player of the Year nod, also winning in 2023. This is the first time Garrett will lead the NFL in sacks. Entering Sunday, he had 124.5 in his career that began in 2017.

Myles Garrett reacts on field

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Garrett, who turned 30 last week, requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, citing his desire to win. However, a record-breaking $160 million contract quickly changed his mind, and to Garrett’s credit, he is living up to every penny.

To put the cherry on top, Garrett's Browns defeated the Bengals on a walk-off field goal.

