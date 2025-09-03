Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Bill Belichick's surprising North Carolina debut, Alabama drops the ball

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

RUDE WELCOME – Bill Belichick's return to coaching got off to a rough start. In his North Carolina debut, the Tar Heels suffered a blowout loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Continue reading …

STAR-STUDDED – Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, watched North Carolina's game Monday in a suite alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Michael Jordan and other high-profile sports figures were also in attendance. Continue reading …

'A LOT OF WORK TO DO' – During his first postgame press conference at UNC, Bill Belichick maintained the stoic demeanor that became synonymous with his lengthy run with the New England Patriots. Belichick admitted TCU "deserved to win, and they did it decisively." Continue reading …

BIG LEAGUE MOVE – World Series champion Mark Teixeira is throwing his hat into the political ring. The former New York Yankees first baseman announced his campaign for Texas' 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House. Continue reading …

SLUGGER SPEAKS – Shortly after launching his bid for a U.S. Congressional seat, three-time MLB All-Star Mark Teixeira shared his thoughts on the political divide in the United States. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL PITCH – President Donald Trump is expected to attend the New York Yankees game in the Bronx on Sept. 11, the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, sources told Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

GRIDIRON JAB – During Tuesday's announcement that Space Command headquarters would relocate to Huntsville, Alabama, President Donald Trump briefly referenced the Alabama Crimson Tide's stunning loss to Florida State. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Micah Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, pushed for the NFL Players Association to review the Cowboys' negotiation tactics with the now-Packers star. The request comes amid competing claims and concerns that Dallas acted in a way that merited punishment. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The 2025 NFL season finally kicks off on Thursday night. OutKick's Armando Salguero breaks down which coaches are likely to enter the year with their jobs on the line. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Arch Manning fell short of expectations in Texas' season-opening loss to Ohio State. The quarterback admitted he "has to play better." FOX Sports' "First Things First" discusses whether the Longhorns can bounce back this season. Watch here …

