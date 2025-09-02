Trump to attend Yankees game in New York on 24th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will be attending the New York Yankees game in the Bronx on Sept. 11, the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, sources told Fox News Digital.

The Yankees, in the midst of an AL East race, will face the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers in a potential postseason preview.

Trump has attended numerous sporting events over the years, but has not attended a baseball game during his second presidency.

In 2019, Trump, then president for the first time, attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros in the nation's capital. He also attended the Astros-Braves World Series in 2021, roughly a year after losing the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden.

Trump said in 2020 that he was set to throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game, but it never occurred due to a "strong focus" on the pandemic.

Before his political career, Trump also attended Game 7 of the National League Championship Series between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Shea Stadium.

Trump has been at the forefront of UFC recently, as fights are slated to take place on the White House Lawn on July 4 next year to commemorate the United States' 250th birthday.

The Yankees were in the World Series last year but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Next year, the Yankees and Mets will play a game on Sept. 11 at Yankee Stadium to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11. They did the same in 2021 at Citi Field, with the Mets wearing specialized "New York" uniforms, as opposed to their normal home "Mets" jerseys.

Sources say Vice President JD Vance will represent the administration at a commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan, with Trump scheduled to attend a memorial event at the Pentagon in northern Virginia earlier in the day.

Trump will also attend the Ryder Cup in New York on Sept. 26, he said. He attended the FIFA Club World Cup championship in July at MetLife Stadium.

