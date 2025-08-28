World Series champion Mark Teixeira announces congressional campaign in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

World Series champion Mark Teixeira is throwing his hat in the political ring.

The former New York Yankees first baseman and three-time MLB All-Star announced his campaign for Texas' 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House on Wednesday. He released an official statement on social media, saying he’s "ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," the statement read. "It takes teamwork to win, and I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Teixeira’s announcement follows Rep. Chip Roy’s decision not to seek re-election as he runs for the office of the Texas Attorney General.

Roy, who currently represents the district, made the announcement in a campaign video shared to X last week. His video centered on preserving the Lone Star State's legacy of "liberty, freedom and self-determination."

"Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities," he wrote in an accompanying message. "I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy… unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn. #LiveFree."

TEXAS REP CHIP ROY ANNOUNCES RUN FOR STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO REPLACE KEN PAXTON

In his announcement, Teixeira praised Roy for representing the district "with unwavering courage."

"I’m running to ensure District 21 remains prosperous and free for generations to come," he added.

Teixeira, 45, played 14 seasons in the majors. He debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2003 and went on to play for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and most notably the New York Yankees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Noted as one of the best hitters in the game, Teixeira was a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and finished his career with a .269 batting average and 409 home runs. He was a five-time Gold Glove winner and was a member of the Yankees’ 2009 World Series championship team.

The race is set for November 2026, with a primary scheduled for March.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



