Ex-NFL star cautions league about 'giving fans too much' as Thanksgiving Eve game reportedly eyed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL is reportedly eyeing adding another game on the holiday menu for fans at Thanksgiving time.

The league is exploring the possibility of adding a Thanksgiving Eve game to the docket for the 2026 season, ESPN reported Tuesday. If finalized, NFL fans would be treated to games on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" on Thursday and warned the NFL about possibly diluting its product.

"I will caution this. The NBA, I think the season is just so long, there’s so many games, it gets watered down. I don’t think it’ll ever get to the point where there’s a 20-plus game season with the NFL for two seasons," Merriman said. "Physically, I don’t think guys’ bodies can hold up an extra 2-3 games during the year unless there’s another bye week. They have to include another bye week if they plan on doing that.

AN NFL GAME THE NIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING IS OFFICIALLY 'TOO MUCH FOOTBALL'

"What I will caution the NFL is that if you start giving the fans too much, yeah, you can make more money but you water down the product. There has to be some kind of balance with the two."

The NFL continued to be a ratings boom during the 2025 season. A Week 14 game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on FOX drew in 28 million viewers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While the NFL remains popular, the league will also have to face the challenge of making sure players stay as healthy as they can to keep the product as good as it has been.