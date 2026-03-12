Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star cautions league about 'giving fans too much' as Thanksgiving Eve game reportedly eyed

Shawne Merriman talked to OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman talks streaming, cautions league Video

Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman talks streaming, cautions league

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman appeared on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" about the future of the league.

The NFL is reportedly eyeing adding another game on the holiday menu for fans at Thanksgiving time.

The league is exploring the possibility of adding a Thanksgiving Eve game to the docket for the 2026 season, ESPN reported Tuesday. If finalized, NFL fans would be treated to games on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Shawne Merriman vs Ravens

San Diego Chargers linebacker (56) Shawne Merriman against the Baltimore Ravens at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Sept. 20, 2009. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" on Thursday and warned the NFL about possibly diluting its product.

"I will caution this. The NBA, I think the season is just so long, there’s so many games, it gets watered down. I don’t think it’ll ever get to the point where there’s a 20-plus game season with the NFL for two seasons," Merriman said. "Physically, I don’t think guys’ bodies can hold up an extra 2-3 games during the year unless there’s another bye week. They have to include another bye week if they plan on doing that.

Dak Prescott and DaRon Bland eat turkey

DaRon Bland #26 Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys take a bite out of a turkey leg after a win over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

AN NFL GAME THE NIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING IS OFFICIALLY 'TOO MUCH FOOTBALL'

"What I will caution the NFL is that if you start giving the fans too much, yeah, you can make more money but you water down the product. There has to be some kind of balance with the two."

The NFL continued to be a ratings boom during the 2025 season. A Week 14 game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on FOX drew in 28 million viewers.

Jordan Love noshes on Turkey

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers takes a bite out of a turkey leg after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

While the NFL remains popular, the league will also have to face the challenge of making sure players stay as healthy as they can to keep the product as good as it has been.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

