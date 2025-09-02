Mark Teixeira discusses political divide, says he can’t talk to people that believe ‘men can get pregnant'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

World Series champion Mark Teixeira said he can’t have a conversation with people who say men can get pregnant, citing how the political divide in the United States has grown.

Teixeira, who launched his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives last week, said he has "no problem" talking to Democrats about tax rates or national security, but not about men getting pregnant.

"I have no problem talking to you about tax rates or national security or things that are maybe going to make our country better. But when you say that men can get pregnant, where do I go with that?" Teixeira said in an appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich."

"I can’t have a conversation with you if that’s what you truly believe, and I think that so many people on the left have gone off the map that it creates this huge divide, that it’s tough to bridge that gap."

The former New York Yankees star said people have asked him why he chose to go into politics when it’s so divided. Teixeira said that conservatives haven’t moved that much further right, while Democrats "have moved completely off the map to the left."

OutKick’s Dan Dakich said the shift to the left has created a distraction from what’s real, and Teixeira agreed with that assessment.

"Dan, one of the reasons I’m running is because people are real. People that need better jobs, people that want lower tax rates, people that want their cities and their streets to be safe, those are the people that I’m running for. My district is the most beautiful district in Texas, it’s the hill country, hard-working people," Teixeira said.

"These men and women, they go to church on Sundays and barbecue afterward. These are just good patriots and they want the government to work for them. They don’t want to be controlled by the government or be told what to do, be told to wear masks, be told you can’t go to school, be told that if you build a company it’s because the government built it for you. That’s baloney."

"I think the American people are waking up, that the America First agenda is the one that is working for them."

The three-time All-Star is campaigning for Texas’ 21st Congressional District. Teixeira’s announcement followed Rep. Chip Roy’s decision not to seek re-election as he runs for Texas attorney general.

The 45-year-old played for four teams in his major league career. Teixeira debuted with the Texas Rangers and spent five seasons with the team before being traded to the Atlanta Braves.

He was later traded to the Los Angeles Angels after parts of two seasons with the Braves and then signed with the Yankees.

The five-time Gold Glove winner was a key part of the 2009 Yankees team that beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. Teixeira finished his career with a .268 batting average, 409 home runs and 1,298 RBI.

