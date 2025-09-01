Jordon Hudson enjoys Bill Belichick's UNC debut in suite with Randy Moss as celebrities flock to Chapel Hill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The hype is real at Chapel Hill, as celebrities and alumni flocked to see Bill Belichick debut as the North Carolina Tar Heels' new head football coach.

It was expected that many were going to be heading to Kenan Stadium to see what the Tar Heels could do, but the names that made their way over on Monday night were stunning.

Among them, of course, was Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who was spotted in a suite alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Moss played his college football at Notre Dame and Marshall, but he was decked out in Carolina blue cheering on the Tar Heels.

But the celebrities only shined brighter as the cameras made their way around the stadium.

After the Tar Heels began the 2025 season with an opening-drive touchdown, Tar Heels legendary former head basketball coach Roy Williams was clapping in his own suite alongside Michael Jordan, the UNC sensation who turned into one of the best NBA players of all time.

Jordan was rumored to be one of the alumni heading to Kenan Stadium, and it would make sense considering his "Jumpman" logo is all over the Tar Heels uniforms and accessories.

Another alumnus who was spotted at the stadium was Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, the New York Giants legend who went second overall in the 1981 NFL Draft out of Chapel Hill.

Even Aaron Boone, the New York Yankees manager, took the time to watch the Tar Heels before his squad faces the Houston Astros on the road Tuesday night.

From NFL legend Julius Peppers and Team USA soccer star Mia Hamm to country music singers Eric Church and Chase Rice, the buzz was all over Chapel Hill on Monday night as everyone showed up to support Belichick as he embarks on a first in his illustrious coaching career.

Belichick may have Super Bowls under his belt, but he has never taken on the gauntlet that is college football, famously shocking everyone when he accepted North Carolina’s job this season. He worked fast to get his staff together, including his son, Steve Belichick, coming over from Washington to serve as defensive coordinator.

The Tar Heels are unranked to start the season, but much like the Colorado Buffaloes and the hype they got with Deion Sanders taking over the program, Belichick’s squad could work its way up the rankings as the year goes along.

