Bill Belichick's UNC coaching debut ends in blowout home loss to TCU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick had a "welcome to college football" moment on Monday night, as his North Carolina Tar Heels were blown out by the TCU Horned Frogs, 48-14, to begin the 2025 college football season.

It was a night filled with expectation, celebrity appearances and pure hype at Kenan Stadium, as Belichick’s first taste of being a college football head coach started on home turf in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels were hoping to usher in a new era with a victory to not only notch another first under Belichick’s resume, but get the program heading in the right direction from the jump.

The Horned Frogs had another thing in mind, though, as they were fazed by the screaming crowd of over 50,000, which included the likes of Randy Moss, Michael Jordan, Roy Williams, Lawrence Taylor and many more.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Belichick era began with an impressive North Carolina opening-drive touchdown, as the Tar Heels went 83 yards down the field with Caleb Hood capping it with his first score of the season.

But it was all TCU after that, scoring 41 unanswered points on their way to an easy victory.

TOM BRADY DISHES ON THE 'CHALLENGE' FOR BILL BELICHICK IN 1ST SEASON AT NORTH CAROLINA

Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover was dicing up the Tar Heels’ defense, and it started with a 27-yard strike to Jordan Dwyer, who was a favorite all night long in the pass game, for a touchdown that tied the game at seven apiece following the extra point.

TCU got more physical on defense, especially at the line of scrimmage, which hindered what UNC wanted to do when they had possession. The Horned Frogs held them to three straight three-and-outs, while taking the lead with a field goal early in the second quarter.

North Carolina seemed to get some momentum back when Hoover’s pass was too high for his intended receiver, and the Tar Heels’ Kaleb Cost made an acrobatic interception to flip the field.

But UNC quarterback Gio Lopez gave the ball right back to TCU, and it was in the worst way as veteran safety Bud Clark jumped a route and took the interception 25 yards to the house for a pick-six that made it 17-7. The Horned Frogs would end the half with a short field goal, taking a commanding 20-7 lead into the locker room as the crowd was stunned.

That feeling wouldn’t end, though, as the very first play of the second half was a 75-yard touchdown run by Horned Frogs star running back Kevorian Barnes, who went untouched down the right sideline to break the game open.

UNC was unable to come back at that point, as the Horned Frogs continued to run up the score with running back Trent Battle rushing for 28 yards to make it 34-7, and Lopez was sacked by Jonathan Bax, leading his Horned Frogs teammate Devean Deal to scoop up the fumbled football and run it back 37 yards for yet another touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At that point, Belichick switched quarterbacks, going with Max Johnson, who led a touchdown drive late in the third quarter to add some points for the Tar Heels. But the game was out of reach, and it’s clear the Tar Heels have much to work on heading into next week.

Meanwhile, Hoover showed out in front of many NFL scouts, going 27-of-36 for 284 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception thrown. Barnes had 11 carries for 113 yards, while Dwyer hauled in nine receptions for a whopping 136 yards to help TCU’s cause.

No one expected Belichick to immediately turn the program around and get them to compete for a national title, but this was a shocking result to be dominated at home to kick off his collegiate coaching career.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.