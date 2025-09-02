Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Trump references Alabama’s stunning defeat in Space Command announcement as Tuberville gloats about Auburn

Alabama stunningly lost 31-17 to Florida State

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
President Trump announces new location for Space Force command center Video

President Trump announces new location for Space Force command center

President Donald Trump announces the Space Force command center will move from Colorado to Huntsville, Ala., which will be known as 'Rocket City.’

President Donald Trump made a brief reference to Alabama’s stunning loss to Florida State over the weekend when he announced Tuesday that Space Command headquarters would move from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.

Trump was thanking Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville for his efforts in the relocation process when he noted that the former Auburn coach wasn't too familiar with such upsets. 

"Tommy Tuberville, who's a great coach. And I won't say anything about what happened with Alabama football this weekend. But you're not used to that, right?" Trump said referring to the success Tuberville had as Auburn head coach.

Donald Trumps speaks

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House to announce that Space Command headquarters would move from Colorado to Alabama. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Tuberville took the opportunity to support his former team, noting Auburn's win over Baylor on Friday night. The stark comparison between both games drew a laugh from the room full of media.

"Auburn won, that’s right. So, you’re happy," Trump responded.

Auburn went on the road and beat Baylor 38-24 on Friday to begin its season 1-0, unlike Alabama, its bitter rival.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks about the move of U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Florida State’s massive upset over Alabama became one of the biggest storylines in college football over the weekend. Last season was disastrous for the Seminoles, as they went 2-10, making the upset all the more surprising. 

With their opening night victory, they had already achieved half of last season’s win total.

Alabama is in its second season since legendary coach Nick Saban retired. Kalen DeBoer took over for Saban and went 9-4 in his first season at the helm. Alabama missed the College Football Playoff and lost the ReliaQuest Bowl to Michigan to end its season.

Donald Trump speaks

President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the move of U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 21 in the AP college football poll after the loss. They look to turn things around when they take on Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Auburn aims to keep positive momentum going when the Tigers take on Ball State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at home.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

