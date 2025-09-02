Trump references Alabama’s stunning defeat in Space Command announcement as Tuberville gloats about Auburn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump made a brief reference to Alabama’s stunning loss to Florida State over the weekend when he announced Tuesday that Space Command headquarters would move from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.

Trump was thanking Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville for his efforts in the relocation process when he noted that the former Auburn coach wasn't too familiar with such upsets.

"Tommy Tuberville, who's a great coach. And I won't say anything about what happened with Alabama football this weekend. But you're not used to that, right?" Trump said referring to the success Tuberville had as Auburn head coach.

Tuberville took the opportunity to support his former team, noting Auburn's win over Baylor on Friday night. The stark comparison between both games drew a laugh from the room full of media.

"Auburn won, that’s right. So, you’re happy," Trump responded.

Auburn went on the road and beat Baylor 38-24 on Friday to begin its season 1-0, unlike Alabama, its bitter rival.

Florida State’s massive upset over Alabama became one of the biggest storylines in college football over the weekend. Last season was disastrous for the Seminoles, as they went 2-10, making the upset all the more surprising.

With their opening night victory, they had already achieved half of last season’s win total.

Alabama is in its second season since legendary coach Nick Saban retired. Kalen DeBoer took over for Saban and went 9-4 in his first season at the helm. Alabama missed the College Football Playoff and lost the ReliaQuest Bowl to Michigan to end its season.

The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 21 in the AP college football poll after the loss. They look to turn things around when they take on Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Auburn aims to keep positive momentum going when the Tigers take on Ball State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at home.

