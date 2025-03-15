Two women accuse Marcellus Wiley, facing prior allegations, of rape while attending Columbia

Two more women have accused former NFL player Marcellus Wiley of rape during his playing days at Columbia University in new lawsuits.

Wiley, already accused of prior allegations, is accused of raping the women in his dorm room in 1994 while playing for the school's football team.

One victim claims she was pressured into having sex with Wiley on Oct. 27, 1994, after accepting an invitation to Wiley's dorm room. Despite saying "no repeatedly," Wiley "then swung [her] legs on the bed, lunged towards her and overpowered [her]," holding her down as he whispered to her "to relax, enjoy it, stop crying, and stop fighting the feeling," the file claims.

She said she had reported the incident to a Columbia administrator, who urged her not to file a criminal complaint, because she "would be known as the girl who destroyed a black man’s NFL dream."

The second victim claims she was assaulted roughly a month later.

Attorneys for Wiley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wiley was first accused in November 2023 but immediately called those allegations "BS."

The first lawsuit, which was filed in New York Supreme Court under the Adult Survivors Act, claimed that Wiley had attacked her in the fall of 1994 while he was playing at the Ivy League school during his sophomore season.

She stated that Wiley had forced himself on her in a freshman dorm room, had not cared for her objections to his actions and had taken her virginity.

Wiley admitted to spending the night in her dorm room, but "we did not engage in intercourse," nor did he want to, because she was a virgin.

"If you're a virgin, I am not going to be your first, because I am not looking at it with the same respect, esteem, honor that you should," he said on his show . "We did mess around, but no vaginal intercourse."

Wiley said the student had told people at the time that "she didn't like" their interaction in her dorm room, but he says that since she had a boyfriend at the time, she had to come up with a story in order to not feel ashamed of herself.

Wiley added that he "fit a stereotype" as a "big Black man from Compton."

Wiley went on to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft and would go on to play 10 NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars as well. He totaled 44 sacks and 322 combined tackles over 147 games.

