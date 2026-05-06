2026 World Cup Odds: Could Messi, Yamal Meet in Generational Final?

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is closer than you think, and the betting markets are already shaping up for what could become one of the biggest sporting events in history.

After 103 matches across North America take place, the tournament will officially culminate on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey in what should be a historic World Cup final.

Now, the "Name the Final" betting markets have officially opened and oddsmakers believe England and Spain have the best chance to meet in the championship game.

The two nations previously faced off in the 2024 European Championship title game, and Spain topped England 2-1 to win its fourth Euros title.

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There are also several dream matchups that fans around the world would love to see. Could the tournament deliver a generational showdown between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal if Argentina and Spain meet in the final?

Or could the sport get one final historic chapter between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? A World Cup final between Argentina and Portugal in what could potentially be the final World Cup appearances for both legends would instantly become one of the most anticipated matches in sports history.

Let's take a look at the full odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 7.

Name the 2026 World Cup final odds

England & Spain: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Argentina & Spain: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Brazil & Spain: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Portugal & Spain: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

England & France: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Brazil & France: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

France & Spain: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Argentina & France: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

France & Portugal: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

England & Germany: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Germany & Spain: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Germany & Portugal: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brazil & Germany: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

France & Germany: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Argentina & Germany: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

France & Norway: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

England & Netherlands: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Argentina & England: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brazil & Netherlands: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Argentina & Portugal: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Argentina & Netherlands: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

England & Portugal: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

One important factor bettors need to understand when wagering on exact World Cup final matchups is that the two favorites to win the tournament often have a much lower chance of actually meeting in the final than many realize because of the bracket structure.

For example, while France and Spain are currently the two favorites to lift the trophy, they only hold the sixth-best odds to meet in the World Cup title game. That is because if both nations win their respective groups, they would land on the same side of the knockout bracket and could potentially face each other in the semifinals rather than the final itself.