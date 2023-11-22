Marcellus Wiley responds to 'BS' sexual assault allegations

Ex-NFL player Marcellus Wiley has been accused of sexual assault by a fellow Columbia University alum in an alleged incident that occurred back in 1994, and he's calling "BS."

The victim’s lawsuit, which was filed in New York Supreme Court under the Adult Survivors Act, claims Wiley, the 48-year-old former ESPN personality, attacked her in the fall of that year while he was playing at the Ivy League during his sophomore season.

She stated that Wiley had forced himself on her in a freshman dorm room, did not care for her objections to his actions and took her virginity.

The alleged details were revealed late Tuesday night, and it did not take Wiley long to discuss the suit in depth on his own YouTube show.

Wiley admitted to spending the night in her dorm room, but "we did not engage in intercourse."

The 48-year-old said she thought the student was "cute," but had no interest in having sex with her knowing she was a virgin at the time. Wiley said, despite her own claims, that "she was actually interested" in having sex.

"If you're a virgin, I am not going to be your first, because I am not looking at it with the same respect, esteem, honor that you should," he said on his show. "We did mess around, but no vaginal intercourse."

Wiley said he was invited and let into the dorm room, as the student had to sign him into the dorm building. He also added she had to sign him out the next morning.

Wiley said the student had told people at the time that "she didn't like" their interaction in her dorm room, but he says since she had a boyfriend at the time, she had to come up with a story in order to not feel ashamed of herself.

"She felt ashamed to mess with me when she got caught. She didn't feel ashamed inviting me over… she only felt shame when she knew there was no future with me," Wiley said.

"You guys deserve the clarity, and I deserve to speak my truth, because my truth is what's going to set me free."

Wiley added that he "fit a stereotype" as a "big black man from Compton." He later said he will countersue for defamation.

The former defensive lineman made mention of a law in New York state that is set to expire later this month as to why she made the claims legally.

"She waits for a new act in New York state law to wait two days before that act expires to make these accusations. Interesting. Really sounds like a bad script of some small town football hero going rogue. Sounds horrible. Just following the beats of what was alleged already ties her up in logical lies. Just untruths strangling her own assessments, her own statements."

The alleged victim says she attempted suicide because of the experience, and other women had similar experiences with Wiley.

Wiley went on to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft, when he would go on to play 10 NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars as well. He totaled 44 sacks and 322 combined tackles over 147 games.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

