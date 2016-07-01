Forwards Graovac and Dalpe re-signed by Wild

The Minesota Wild have re-signed restricted free agent forwards Tyler Graovac and Zac Dalpe, the team announced Thursday.

Graovac, 23, signed a two-year contract that is a two-way contract in 2016-17 ($600,000/$90,000) and a one-way contract in 2017-18 ($650,000). The 26-year-old Dalpe signed a one-year, two-way contract ($600,000/$275,000).

The Wild's seventh-round pick in 2011, Graovac tallied five goals and 11 assists in 39 games with the Iowa Wild this past season. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound native of Brampton, Ont., has played in five games with Minnesota over two seasons (2014-16).

Dalpe scored three goals and added one assist in eight games with Iowa this past season but spent most of the season nursing hip and knee injuries. He finished the season with Minnesota, scoring a goal in the final regular-season game and appearing in three playoff games.

Carolina originally selected Dalpe in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He was signed as a free agent by Minnesota on July 1, 2015.