Texas Longhorns

Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy transferring to Duke: report

Arch Manning will back up Quinn Ewers in the CFP

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The Duke Blue Devils have reportedly found their new quarterback. 

Maalik Murphy, who was the backup quarterback to Quinn Ewers at Texas in 2023, has committed to transferring to Duke, according to ESPN. 

Maalik Murphy, #6 of the Texas Longhorns, throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas.  (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Murphy, a redshirt freshman, will have three years of eligibility remaining and can play right away under first-year head coach Manny Diaz. 

MACK BROWN CALLS OUT ‘CLASSLESS’ POSTGAME COMMENTS BY NC STATE HEAD COACH AFTER RIVALRY GAME

Diaz was named the next head coach of Duke after Mike Elko left to take the job at Texas A&M following the midseason firing of Jimbo Fisher. 

The quarterback position opened up when Riley Leonard, who started under center for Duke the last two seasons, announced that he would transfer to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility. 

Murphy started two games for Texas this season, replacing the injured Ewers in wins over BYU and Kansas State. He threw for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while appearing in seven games for the Longhorns. 

Maalik Murphy warms up

Maalik Murphy, #6 of the Texas Longhorns, warms up before the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas.  (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

He announced last week that he would enter the transfer portal in order to do "what's best for my future." 

"A place where I can play," Murphy told ESPN when asked what he's looking for in a school. "Continue to get better and continue to be around great people and great players. And just do what's best for me and my career."

Murphy will not be with Texas when they face Washington on New Year’s Day in the College Football Playoff

"I hate it, I hate it," Murphy told ESPN. "I'm super-invested in this team. Everything that we've done along the way and all the work we've put in together, it's hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season."

Arch Manning motions to quiet the crowd

Arch Manning, #16 of the Texas Longhorns, motions to quiet the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas.   (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Murphy’s transfer means that heralded freshman Arch Manning will back up Ewers in the CFP. 

Manning made his highly anticipated debut in the Longhorns’ final regular season game against Texas Tech, playing the entire fourth quarter for Texas. 

"I've never seen a quarterback go into the game as a backup . . . when Arch went in, I mean, the crowd was buzzing," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said, according to ESPN. "We had to try to quiet the crowd."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.