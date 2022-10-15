Former slam dunk champion announces he is battling kidney failure

Nate Robinson defied the odds at 5 feet, 9 inches tall to win three NBA slam dunk contests, so he's no stranger to uphill battles. Sadly, he's dealing with another.

The former NBA vet announced he is undergoing treatment for kidney failure.

Perhaps even more stunning is Robinson has been battling it for four years.

"I'm sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause — our health," he said in a statement.

"I was never a vocal leader on the court. I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with kidney disease," he said.

The 38-year-old won the slam dunk contest in 2006, 2009 and 2010 while spending his first five seasons with the New York Knicks.

He also played for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.