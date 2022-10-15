Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Knicks
Published

Former slam dunk champion announces he is battling kidney failure

Nate Robinson has been 'privately' battling for four years

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nate Robinson defied the odds at 5 feet, 9 inches tall to win three NBA slam dunk contests, so he's no stranger to uphill battles. Sadly, he's dealing with another.

The former NBA vet announced he is undergoing treatment for kidney failure.

Perhaps even more stunning is Robinson has been battling it for four years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nate Robinson of the New York Knicks dunks during the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night as part of the 2010 NBA All-Star Weekend at the American Airlines Center Feb. 13, 2010, in Dallas. 

Nate Robinson of the New York Knicks dunks during the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night as part of the 2010 NBA All-Star Weekend at the American Airlines Center Feb. 13, 2010, in Dallas.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I'm sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause — our health," he said in a statement.

WARRIORS, ANDREW WIGGINS AGREE ON FOUR-YEAR, $109M EXTENSION

"I was never a vocal leader on the court. I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with kidney disease," he said.

The 38-year-old won the slam dunk contest in 2006, 2009 and 2010 while spending his first five seasons with the New York Knicks. 

Nate Robinson of the New York Knicks poses with his trophy after winning the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest as part of All-Star Saturday Night during 2010 NBA All Star Weekend Feb. 13, 2010, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. 

Nate Robinson of the New York Knicks poses with his trophy after winning the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest as part of All-Star Saturday Night during 2010 NBA All Star Weekend Feb. 13, 2010, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.  (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also played for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.