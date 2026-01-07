Former NFL lineman Matt Kalil suing model ex-wife over viral sex life comments: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil is suing ex-wife Haley Kalil for revealing details about their sex life during a recent interview.

In the interview, Haley, a model and social media influencer who married the ex-lineman in 2015, suggested to Twitch streamer Marlon during a livestream that her ex-husband’s extreme male genitalia size caused intimacy issues.

"Listen, we tried it all. Therapists, doctors. Not even lying. Looked up, like, lypo type s---, you know what I mean?" she said on Marlon's stream. "That’s why it’s not triggering. It’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy. It writes itself."

Marlon followed up, asking if that was the "biggest factor" in their issues, and she confirmed it was.

"Like, he’s .01% of the population," she said. "We tried everything. Impossible. Unless you’re gonna be in tears."

Haley even described the size, calling it "like two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third."

TMZ Sports obtained court documents filed Tuesday by Matt that reportedly say Haley’s comments ruined his attempt to be outside the public eye after his football career.

He is reportedly suing for invasion of privacy given the "highly intimate and private facts regarding Plaintiff’s physical person and sexual life."

Matt is requesting a trial by jury and damages "on all causes asserted in the complaint," which exceed $75,000.

Matt claims he has been subjected to "unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public," while claiming family members "have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements."

Also, Matt claims that his new wife, model Keilani Asmus, has been receiving messages that are "increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time."

Haley also said on the livestream she had no ill will toward Matt, calling him a "really good person" she wanted the best for.

Kalil, who was a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman during his playing days, was in the NFL from 2012 to 2017. He was a Pro Bowler for the Minnesota Vikings during his rookie season.

He last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

