NFL

Former NFL star's model ex-wife reveals why sex life was 'biggest factor' in divorce

Matt and Haley Kalil were married in 2015 and divorced in 2022

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Haley Kalil opened up about her divorce from former NFL player Matt Kalil in a recent interview and said that it was their sex life that ultimately ended it for the two of them.

Haley Kalil is a model and a social media influencer who married the ex-Minnesota Vikings player in 2015. She was Miss Minnesota USA in 2014 and placed in the top 20 of the Miss USA beauty pageant. She filed for divorce in 2022.

Haley Kalil at the Oscars

Haley Kalil at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Kevork Djansezian/USA TODAY)

She told Twitch streamer Marlon the two experienced intimacy issues in their marriage, suggesting it was the extreme size of her husband’s male genitalia that caused the issue.

"Deada--, deada-- … Listen, we tried it all. Therapists, doctors. Not even lying. Looked up, like, lypo type s---, you know what I mean?" she said on Marlon's stream. "That’s why it’s not triggering. It’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy. It writes itself."

Marlon asked whether that was the "biggest factor" and Haley Kalil confirmed that it was.

"Like, he’s .01% of the population," she said. "We tried everything. Impossible. Unless you’re gonna be in tears."

Haley Kalil at the NFL Honors

Haley Kalil appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater on Feb. 10, 2022. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

She suggested that size was the main issue.

"He was like two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third," she added.

She didn’t seem to harbor any ill will toward the former NFL player. She called him a "really good person" who only wanted the best for her. Since then, Matt Kalil married another model, Keilani Asmus.

Kalil, who was a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman during his playing days, was in the NFL from 2012 to 2017. He was a Pro Bowler for the Vikings during his rookie season.

Matt Kalil during the 2019 preseason

Houston Texans offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) watches from the bench during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium on Aug. 29, 2019. (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)

He last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

