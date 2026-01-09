Former Colts RB Randy McMillan, known for historic debut, dies at 67

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts are mourning the loss of former standout player Randy McMillan, who died at age 67.

The late running back was selected by the Baltimore Colts in the first round of the 1981 NFL Draft. McMillan quickly captured the hearts of Colts fans with a historic performance in his NFL debut.

In his first pro game against the New England Patriots, McMillan ran for 146 yards, scoring two touchdowns to help lift Baltimore to a 29-28 victory in September 1981. The performance earned Millan his first NFL Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is the only player in franchise history to rush for more touchdowns in his NFL debut. Faulk finished his first games in a Colts uniform with three rushing scores.

McMillan did not surpass the 100-yard rushing mark in any of the remaining games in his rookie season. He ended the season with 597 rushing yards, racking up another 466 receiving yards. He was with the Colts when the franchise moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

McMillan played for the Colts from 1981-86.

He retired at 28 after he was hit by a car, which resulted in a leg injury. McMillan rushed for 3,876 yards in his NFL career.

McMillan's college football career started at Harford (Maryland) College. He later transferred to Pittsburgh, where he spent two years playing alongside quarterback Dan Marino.

McMillan was the nation's leading scorer and top rusher in 1978. He is a member of the Harford Sports Hall of Fame.

