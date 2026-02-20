USA women's hockey sings national anthem arm in arm after Olympic gold medal win: 'The best part'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States women’s ice hockey team stood arm-in-arm, proudly singing the national anthem after stunning Canada 2-1 in a thrilling overtime victory to capture the gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday.

"It’s the best part. The best f---ing part," Team USA captain Hilary Knight, who was mic’d up by NBC’s broadcast for the moment, exclaimed as the arena announcer asked the crowd to stand for the national anthem.

The gold medalists were joined by the American fans at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in belting out "The Star Spangled Banner."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When you only get to hear your national anthem one time, and it’s if you win, it's unbelievable," forward Taylor Heise told KSL-TV’s Sam Farnsworth of the moment. "Getting to hear that national anthem, and getting to be on [the podium] with your girls, and to celebrate that big win is huge."

Knight stood by her declaration that this women’s ice hockey team is "America’s team."

"To find success on the world stage representing your country, I mean – and the anthem going, it’s just incredible," she told KSL-TV.

HILARY KNIGHT MAKES OLYMPIC HISTORY WITH DRAMATIC GAME-TYING GOAL THAT SPARKED TEAM USA GOLD

Knight made history scoring the game-tying goal with 2:04 left in regulation to force overtime. The score marked her 15th goal and 33rd point of her Olympic career, both U.S. records. Megan Keller found the back of the net with a backhander 4:07 into overtime to secure the gold medal.

"This team’s got so much resolve. Never quit. Always ready to fight and go to battle," Knight said. "It’s just a testament to the preparation of our group and the love that we have in that room, and the way we found a way to get the job done at the end of the night."

The focus now shifts to the men’s game as Team USA hopes to win another gold. They face Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We were talking about it last night; we were talking about it again this morning," Coach Mike Sullivan said of the women’s gold medal win. "It’s a great thrill. Those girls, what a terrific hockey team, and they’ll be an inspiration for the next generation of girls growing up in the United States. ... We couldn’t be more proud of them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.