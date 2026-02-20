Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

USA women's hockey sings national anthem arm in arm after Olympic gold medal win: 'The best part'

Captain Hilary Knight set US Olympic records with 15th career goal and 33rd point before Megan Keller's overtime winner

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

The United States women’s ice hockey team stood arm-in-arm, proudly singing the national anthem after stunning Canada 2-1 in a thrilling overtime victory to capture the gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday.

"It’s the best part. The best f---ing part," Team USA captain Hilary Knight, who was mic’d up by NBC’s broadcast for the moment, exclaimed as the arena announcer asked the crowd to stand for the national anthem. 

Team USA sings

Team USA celebrates singing the anthem with the gold medal at the victory ceremony after the women’s ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada, 2-1 in overtime, on Day 13 of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19, 2026. (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

The gold medalists were joined by the American fans at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in belting out "The Star Spangled Banner." 

"When you only get to hear your national anthem one time, and it’s if you win, it's unbelievable," forward Taylor Heise told KSL-TV’s Sam Farnsworth of the moment. "Getting to hear that national anthem, and getting to be on [the podium] with your girls, and to celebrate that big win is huge."

Knight stood by her declaration that this women’s ice hockey team is "America’s team." 

"To find success on the world stage representing your country, I mean – and the anthem going, it’s just incredible," she told KSL-TV.  

Kendall Coyne and Hilary Knight with flag

United States' Kendall Coyne, left, and United States' Hilary Knight celebrate after the victory ceremony for women’s ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19, 2026. (Hassan Ammar/AP Photo)

HILARY KNIGHT MAKES OLYMPIC HISTORY WITH DRAMATIC GAME-TYING GOAL THAT SPARKED TEAM USA GOLD

Knight made history scoring the game-tying goal with 2:04 left in regulation to force overtime. The score marked her 15th goal and 33rd point of her Olympic career, both U.S. records. Megan Keller found the back of the net with a backhander 4:07 into overtime to secure the gold medal. 

"This team’s got so much resolve. Never quit. Always ready to fight and go to battle," Knight said. "It’s just a testament to the preparation of our group and the love that we have in that room, and the way we found a way to get the job done at the end of the night."

The focus now shifts to the men’s game as Team USA hopes to win another gold. They face Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday. 

Megan Keller with the American flag

Megan Keller (5) celebrates with a flag alongside Cayla Barnes (3) of Team United States after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime during the women’s gold medal match against Canada on Day 13 of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19, 2026. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"We were talking about it last night; we were talking about it again this morning," Coach Mike Sullivan said of the women’s gold medal win. "It’s a great thrill. Those girls, what a terrific hockey team, and they’ll be an inspiration for the next generation of girls growing up in the United States. ... We couldn’t be more proud of them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

