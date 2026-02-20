MLB star Bryce Harper wants more fighting in baseball: 'If you want to go, you want to go'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryce Harper was part of one of the better bench-clearing brawls in recent memory, and it seems like he wouldn't mind being in more.

Harper, of course, charged the mound to go fist for fist with relief pitcher Hunter Strickland in 2017, stemming from beef the two had years earlier.

The two-time MVP watched the film of the fight on a recent episode of "Bussin' With The Boys," and gave a wild opinion.

"I think this should happen more often in baseball," Harper said. "I think it would eliminate guys throwing at each other. It’s just like hockey. If you want to go, you want to go.

"This is just part of the game. Obviously, I don’t want to fight anyone on the baseball field. But there comes a time where it’s like, hey dude you get drilled, it is what it is at that point."

Harper also said there is "no bad blood" between himself and Strickland anymore.

Harper was suspended for four games, while Strickland was out for six. Fighting in hockey is normally a five-minute major, but further punishment could occur.

Harper is going into his 15th MLB season — he's a lifetime .280 hitter with a .905 OPS.

