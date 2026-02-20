Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

MLB star Bryce Harper wants more fighting in baseball: 'If you want to go, you want to go'

Harper was involved in an all-time brawl in 2017

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Bryce Harper was part of one of the better bench-clearing brawls in recent memory, and it seems like he wouldn't mind being in more.

Harper, of course, charged the mound to go fist for fist with relief pitcher Hunter Strickland in 2017, stemming from beef the two had years earlier.

The two-time MVP watched the film of the fight on a recent episode of "Bussin' With The Boys," and gave a wild opinion.

Bryce Harper fighting

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper reacts with rage after being hit by a pitch thrown by the San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland during the San Francisco Giants game versus the Washington Nationals at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. (Daniel Gluskoter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I think this should happen more often in baseball," Harper said. "I think it would eliminate guys throwing at each other. It’s just like hockey. If you want to go, you want to go. 

"This is just part of the game. Obviously, I don’t want to fight anyone on the baseball field. But there comes a time where it’s like, hey dude you get drilled, it is what it is at that point."

Bryce Harper fighting

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) fights with San Francisco Giants Michael Morse, and Jeff Samardzija during the eighth inning of their game on Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco, California. (MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

MIKE TROUT GIVES THE $35 MILLION REASON WHY HE WILL NOT PLAY FOR TEAM USA IN WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Harper also said there is "no bad blood" between himself and Strickland anymore.

Harper was suspended for four games, while Strickland was out for six. Fighting in hockey is normally a five-minute major, but further punishment could occur.

Benches clear

The aftermath of a fight between Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Hunter Strickland left the teams heated during a regular season MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California on May 29, 2017. (Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harper is going into his 15th MLB season — he's a lifetime .280 hitter with a .905 OPS.

