Ex-NFL linebacker Keith Browner dead at 63

Keith Browner, a former NFL linebacker who played five years in the league from 1984 to 1988, died on Tuesday in California, his family said. He was 63.

Browner’s son, Keith Browner Jr., told TMZ Sports that his father had passed away. The outlet reported that the former player’s death was "unexpected and sudden," possibly from a heart attack.

Browner Jr. told TMZ Sports that his father was complaining of stomach issues and fatigue before he died.

The elder Browner was a standout player at USC before he turned pro. He was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1984 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Buccaneers before he moved on.

He joined the San Francisco 49ers during the 1987 season, but finished the year with the Oakland Raiders. He last played for the San Diego Chargers in 1988.

Browner played in 65 career games and had 10.5 sacks.

After his NFL career was done, he played in the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League. He was a part of ArenaBowl championships with the Tampa Bay Storm and Arizona Rattlers.

The Browner family has a storied history in pro football. Keith Browner’s brothers Jim, Joey and Ross each played in the NFL – as did his son. Max Starks, Browner’s nephew, also played in the league from 2004 and 2013 and won two Super Bowl titles.