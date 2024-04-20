Former Astros prospect dead at 24 after traffic wreck in Dominican Republic

Ronny Garcia, a former member of the Houston Astros farm system, was killed in a crash at the age of 24.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Garcia's father was also killed in the wreck.

El Tiempo reports that a third person also died as a result of the crash.

According to the outlet, the crash was between two motorcycles in Samana, Dominican Republic.

The Astros confirmed Garcia's passing on X on Saturday morning.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Astros prospect, Ronny Garcia. Our condolences go out to his family and friends," the Astros shared.

Garcia, a right-handed reliever, made his minor league debut in 2017 in the Dominican Summer League, where he stayed until the 2019 season.

Garcia did not pitch in 2020, as the minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2021, he got the call to both rookie- and A-ball in Florida and Fayeteville, N.C., respectively.

He made it up to High-A Asheville last year and signed with the York Revolution, an independent team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, this past February. Their season is set to begin on Thursday.

In his six minor league seasons played, he posted a 3.42 ERA (71 earned runs/186.2 innings). In 29 appearances with Asheville, he allowed 13 earned runs in 34.2 innings (3.38 ERA).