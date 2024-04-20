Expand / Collapse search
Houston Astros

Former Astros prospect dead at 24 after traffic wreck in Dominican Republic

Both Ronny Garcia and his father died in the wreck

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Ronny Garcia, a former member of the Houston Astros farm system, was killed in a crash at the age of 24.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Garcia's father was also killed in the wreck.

El Tiempo reports that a third person also died as a result of the crash.

Astros on deck circle

Houston Astros logo floor mat during batting practice prior to game two of American Division League Series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to the outlet, the crash was between two motorcycles in Samana, Dominican Republic.

The Astros confirmed Garcia's passing on X on Saturday morning.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Astros prospect, Ronny Garcia. Our condolences go out to his family and friends," the Astros shared.

Garcia, a right-handed reliever, made his minor league debut in 2017 in the Dominican Summer League, where he stayed until the 2019 season.

Astros hat

The Postseason logo on the hat of a Houston Astros player during batting practice for the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Garcia did not pitch in 2020, as the minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2021, he got the call to both rookie- and A-ball in Florida and Fayeteville, N.C., respectively.

He made it up to High-A Asheville last year and signed with the York Revolution, an independent team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, this past February. Their season is set to begin on Thursday.

Astros logo

The Houston Astros logo at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.  (Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his six minor league seasons played, he posted a 3.42 ERA (71 earned runs/186.2 innings). In 29 appearances with Asheville, he allowed 13 earned runs in 34.2 innings (3.38 ERA).