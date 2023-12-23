Football fans irate with exclusive Peacock game: 'F--- you NFL'

Some NFL fans weren't happy they got shut out from watching the Los Angeles Chargers-Buffalo Bills game after the 4:30 p.m. matinee on NBC.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-11, on NBC in a game that kicked off Saturday afternoon.

Some fans left the network on, figuring the broadcast would transition to SoFi Stadium — until they figured out the Chargers-Bills game was airing exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock is a subscription-based streaming service that some sports leagues have deals with to broadcast select games, forcing fans to pay monthly subscriptions just to watch maybe one game per season.

Fans weren't happy about the surprise.

"Imagine making your fans have to pay for NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, and now asking them to pay for peacock to watch a game. F--- you @nflcommish @NFL @NBCSports," one user, @AllenRizzard, wrote on X.

"Not a single soul asked for no commercials in the 4th quarter for $5.99" - the broadcast will have no visual ads for the final 15 minutes of the game.

"F--- the @NFL Pay for the Sunday ticket. Then pay for prime to watch Thursday games. Then pay for Peacock to watch this dumb a-- Saturday game," another wrote.

If you want to see more anger from fans, search "Peacock NFL" on X.

It's the first NFL game to be exclusively shown on the streaming service. The NFL has partnered with Amazon Prime Video since last year for Thursday night games.

The Bills had won three of four games heading into Saturday's contest, including wins in Kansas City and a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley after a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

