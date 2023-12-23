Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammate explains why he didn't ask for picture with Taylor Swift when they met

Kelce and Swift have been dating since September

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Members of the Kansas City Chiefs got together recently, and yes, Taylor Swift was there, too.

The pop star is dating Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, making them one of the most high-profile celebrity couples in the world.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was lucky enough to get an invite, giving himself a rare opportunity to hang out with an A-list celebrity.

Taylor Swift laughs in a suite at Arrowhead Staidum

Taylor Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September, when Travis Kelce and his team beat the Chicago Bears. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

It's hard to imagine being near the superstar artist and not asking for a picture, but Rice says he had to keep his cool.

"I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture’ or nothing like that. Because, you know, those guys like Trav and [Patrick Mahomes], they invite us out, because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and see them as who they really are. And not ‘Bro, you’re a superstar football player.' No, it’s just Pat. It’s just Trav," Rice told former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh on his "Airing It Out" podcast.

Rashee Rice celebrates with Kelce

Rashee Rice (4) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a third quarter touchdown catch with Travis Kelce (87) against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Plus, it would be a bit awkward for someone to ask for a picture with his friend's girlfriend.

"And I wouldn’t go up to another dude’s girl and be like, ‘I get a picture with you?’ If my girl was out, I’d be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together,’ but I’ve got nothing to do with that," he said.

Mahomes recently said Swift was a "part of Chiefs Kingdom now."

"At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around, and you realized how cool of a person she was, and she is," Mahomes told host Nate Burleson in a preview of the full interview that will air Monday.

"She’s part of the team. It’s cool that she’s embraced [my wife] Brittany, and they’ve built a friendship as well."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at an SNL after-party in New York City Oct. 15, 2023.  (Gotham/GC Images)

A win over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday would give Kansas City an eighth straight division title, which would be second only to the Patriots’ 11 straight AFC East titles. 

