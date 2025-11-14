Florida State football's Ethan Pritchard leaves rehab after shooting, reunites with teammates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida State football player Ethan Pritchard had an emotional reunion with his teammates at practice on Friday.

Pritchard was away from the team after he was shot in the back of his head one day after FSU upset the Alabama Crimson Tide in August.

The linebacker spent several weeks in a hospital after the shooting.

After he was discharged, the freshman entered a rehabilitation center in Jacksonville. He rang a bell and received a standing ovation as he was released from the center Thursday.

He is expected to attend the Seminoles’ home finale against Virginia Tech Saturday. Pritchard got around on an electric wheelchair when he arrived at practice Friday to visit teammates and coaches.

Pritchard was a four-star high school recruit and is a Florida native.

Investigators determined Pritchard was the victim of mistaken identity and was "not doing anything wrong" when he was shot outside an apartment complex near Tallahassee Aug. 31. Authorities said Pritchard was dropping off an aunt and a child after a family party when he was attacked.

Four people were arrested in September in the shooting.

"I remember everything," Pritchard said in an interview with WESH-TV in Orlando. "I turned the corner and shots rang off. I put the car in reverse and just backed up, and, after that, I don’t remember what else happened."

Pritchard added that he couldn’t move his right side when he arrived at the rehab center in Jacksonville, but he woke up one morning able to move and continues to improve.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

