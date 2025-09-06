Florida State honors Ethan Pritchard, who was shot in head, during game vs East Texas A&M

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida State honored freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard, who sustained a gunshot wound last weekend, during its game against East Texas A&M on Saturday.

Pritchard was shot in the back of the head while driving, his father, Earl, told WFTV on Wednesday. He remains hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida.

Pritchard’s father was on the sideline for their matchup against East Texas A&M. Florida State safety Earl Little Jr. carried Pritchard’s No. 35 jersey to midfield for the coin toss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players wore No. 35 wristbands to honor their teammate. Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. warmed up while in a T-shirt with Pritchard’s face on it.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said he visited Pritchard earlier in the week and had been giving updates to his team about Pritchard’s condition.

Florida State upset Alabama last week and dominated in its second game of the season, beating East Texas A&M 77-3 on Saturday at home, with Pritchard’s father in attendance.

FLORIDA STATE'S ETHAN PRITCHARD SHOT IN HEAD WHILE DRIVING, DAD SAYS

Pritchard played high school football at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, and was a four-star recruit. He was ranked No. 437 in the 247Sports Composite and No. 507 nationally in the On3 Industry Ranking.

ESPN ranked Pritchard as the No. 39 linebacker nationally and the No. 64 player in Florida.

As a senior, he helped lead Seminole High School to a 10-2 record and its second consecutive regional final in 2024, recording 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a junior, Pritchard had 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as Seminole High School went 10-3. He began his high school career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker as a sophomore.

Pritchard committed to Florida State in October 2023, choosing the Seminoles over Miami, Florida, and UCF, among others.

Florida State does not have a game next week. It’s next game will be against Kent State on Sept. 20.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.