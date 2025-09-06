Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State honors Ethan Pritchard, who was shot in head, during game vs East Texas A&M

Pritchard's father, Earl, was in attendance

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida State honored freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard, who sustained a gunshot wound last weekend, during its game against East Texas A&M on Saturday.

Pritchard was shot in the back of the head while driving, his father, Earl, told WFTV on Wednesday. He remains hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida.

Pritchard’s father was on the sideline for their matchup against East Texas A&M. Florida State safety Earl Little Jr. carried Pritchard’s No. 35 jersey to midfield for the coin toss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ethan Pritchard with the guardian cap

Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.   (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Players wore No. 35 wristbands to honor their teammate. Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. warmed up while in a T-shirt with Pritchard’s face on it. 

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said he visited Pritchard earlier in the week and had been giving updates to his team about Pritchard’s condition. 

Florida State upset Alabama last week and dominated in its second game of the season, beating East Texas A&M 77-3 on Saturday at home, with Pritchard’s father in attendance. 

FLORIDA STATE'S ETHAN PRITCHARD SHOT IN HEAD WHILE DRIVING, DAD SAYS 

Ethan Pritchard in high school

Florida State linebacker and former Seminole High star Ethan Pritchard was shot Sunday night during a gathering in Havana, just 30 minutes outside of Tallahassee, Florida.  (Chris Hays/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Pritchard played high school football at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, and was a four-star recruit. He was ranked No. 437 in the 247Sports Composite and No. 507 nationally in the On3 Industry Ranking.

ESPN ranked Pritchard as the No. 39 linebacker nationally and the No. 64 player in Florida.

As a senior, he helped lead Seminole High School to a 10-2 record and its second consecutive regional final in 2024, recording 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ethan Pritchard in training camp

Linebacker Ethan Pritchard #35 of the Florida State Seminoles during the first day of Fall Football Practice at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University in July 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida.  (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

As a junior, Pritchard had 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as Seminole High School went 10-3. He began his high school career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker as a sophomore.

Pritchard committed to Florida State in October 2023, choosing the Seminoles over Miami, Florida, and UCF, among others.

Florida State does not have a game next week. It’s next game will be against Kent State on Sept. 20. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue