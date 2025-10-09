Florida State football player released from hospital weeks after being shot in head

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida State Seminoles football player Ethan Pritchard has been released from the hospital after being shot in the head in August.

Pritchard was released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, with the university saying that he has been transferred to a rehabilitation center in Jacksonville to continue his recovery.

"This remarkable milestone has been achieved under the supervision of medical staff from TMH, Tallahassee Neurological Clinic, Southern Medical Group and Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic in consultation with Florida State’s Sports Medicine staff," FSU said in a statement.

"Ethan is alert, responsive and able to communicate. We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues."

Tommy Castellanos, Florida State’s quarterback, also posted a video to his Instagram of Pritchard’s teammates supporting him as he left the hospital.

Pritchard, a freshman football player, was shot in the back of the head while driving in Havana, Florida.

"He was actually in the car taking my sister around the corner to her daughter’s house to drop her off," Earl Pritchard, Ethan’s father, told WFTV last month. "They turned the corner, and as soon as they turned the corner, they heard gunshots."

Four people were charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Pritchard played high school football at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, and was a four-star recruit. He was rated No. 437 in the 247Sports Composite and No. 507 nationally in the On3 Industry Ranking. ESPN ranked Pritchard as the No. 39 linebacker nationally and the No. 64 player out of Florida.

As a senior, he helped lead Seminole High School to a 10-2 record and its second consecutive regional final in 2024, recording 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.

As a junior, Pritchard had 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as Seminole High School went 10-3. He began his high school career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker as a sophomore.

Pritchard committed to Florida State in October 2023, choosing the Seminoles over Miami, Florida and UCF, among others.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

