Florida State football player in critical but stable condition after being shot while visiting family

Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Sunday night, the university announced in a statement Monday.

Pritchard, a 6-foot-2, 224-pound freshman, was visiting family in Havana, Florida, when he was shot.

"The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time. Further updates will be provided as they are available," Florida State said in a statement.

Pritchard remains in intensive care at a Tallahassee-area hospital, the university added. He did not play in the Seminoles’ 31-17 upset victory over No. 8 Alabama on Saturday.

The Gadsen County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry.

Pritchard played high school football at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, and was a four-star recruit. He was rated No. 437 in the 247Sports Composite and No. 507 nationally in the On3 Industry Ranking.

ESPN ranked Pritchard as the No. 39 linebacker nationally and the No. 64 player out of Florida.

As a senior, he helped lead Seminole High School to a 10-2 record and its second consecutive regional final in 2024, recording 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.

As a junior, Pritchard had 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as Seminole High School went 10-3. He began his high school career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker as a sophomore.

Pritchard committed to Florida State in October 2023, choosing the Seminoles over Miami, Florida, and UCF, among others.

