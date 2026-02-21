Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Florida Senate passes 'Teddy Bridgewater Bill' allowing coaches to use personal funds for student welfare

Bridgewater, coaching a high school team, was suspended last year for providing players with financial benefits

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Teddy Bridgewater has become something of a martyr in Florida.

While coaching at Miami Northwestern High School, the former NFL quarterback admitted to providing players with financial benefits, including Uber rides, meal costs and physical therapy for the team.

His actions led to his suspension last summer, but they are closer to being legal after a bill was signed in the state.

Teddy Bridgewater raises the state trophy

Miami Northwestern's Teddy Bridgewater raises the state trophy following the team's win over Raines in the Class 3A championship on Dec. 14, 2024. (Chet Peterman/ Special to The Post/ USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Florida lawmakers on Thursday passed Senate Bill 178, the "Teddy Bridgewater Bill," which requires "the Florida High School Athletic Association to adopt bylaws authorizing a head coach to support the welfare of a student by using personal funds to provide certain effects to the student."

The bill says the coach must report the use of funds to the association, "providing that such use of personal funds is presumed not to be an impermissible benefit, etc."

The bill will now go to Florida's House of Representatives.

Speaking to the media last August after signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bridgewater explained his thought process behind the events that led to his suspension.

Teddy Bridgewater sidelines

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (17) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 25, 2023. (Bob Donnan/ USA TODAY Sports)

"Honestly, I think everyone knows that I'm just a cheerful guy, a cheerful giver as well. I'm a protector. I'm a father first before anything," he began. "When I decided to coach, those players became my sons and I wanted to make sure that I just protect them in the best way that I can. I think that's what came about." 

He reached out on social media asking for donations "so I no longer have to take from my personal funds to keep smiles on these young men's faces and remind them that they matter."

"Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood, and sometimes things can happen when kids are walking home and different things like that," Bridgewater said at the time. "So, I just tried to protect them, give them a ride home instead of them having to take those dangerous walks. I just want people to continue to see me for the person that I've been from the time I arrived in the NFL, from the time that I arrived at the University of Louisville – just a humble guy who has a big heart and a cheerful giver."

Teddy Bridgewater in 2023

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater runs off the field in 2023. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Bridgewater was a one-time Pro Bowler in 10 years in the NFL and coached the school to a state title.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

