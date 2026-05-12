Florida judge rules prosecutors can access Tiger Woods' prescription drug history after DUI arrest: report

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A Florida judge reportedly ruled that prosecutors will have access to Tiger Woods' recent prescription drug history.

An April court filing showed that a subpoena was to be issued for Woods' prescription drug records following his DUI arrest in March, but his attorneys fought it. But according to the TC Palm, the records will be released to prosecutors only and not made available to the public.

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Woods was arrested for driving under the influence after taking field sobriety tests following a two-vehicle crash in which his Range Rover turned onto its driver's side.

The aforementioned court filing showed that a subpoena will be issued to "seek copies of any and all prescription medication on file" for Woods from Jan. 1 through March 27, the date of his car crash and arrest.

Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, wrote in a motion that the subpoena goes against Woods' constitutional rights to privacy, requesting Tuesday's hearing to determine whether prosecutors should be allowed to obtain the records.

Woods told law enforcement that "I take a few" prescription medications amid seven back surgeries and "over 20 operations" on his leg. In 2021, he got into a wreck that resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for the entire year.

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He also mentioned that his ankle was fused, and he walks with a limp due to the injuries. Due to the nature of his injuries, authorities made him do a field sobriety test while sitting down. He blew "triple-zeroes," authorities said, but "lethargic" movements warranted exercises anyway.

Woods participated in four exercises before a deputy placed him in handcuffs. The deputy stated she believed Woods was under an "unknown substance."

Deputies found two white pills on Woods, which were later identified as hydrocodone, an opioid used to treat pain.

Woods has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge but announced several days after the wreck he would "seek treatment." At the scene of the crash, he said he was "hoping to" play in the Masters, but his treatment put his eventual return to the course on hold.

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Woods was granted permission on April 1 to travel out of the country "to enter into comprehensive inpatient treatment."

Woods was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, refusal to submit to testing and careless driving. He pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment, demanding a trial with a jury.

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