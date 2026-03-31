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Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods pleads not guilty, demands trial with jury after DUI arrest following rollover crash

Woods entered his plea on Tuesday, waiving his arraignment

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Tiger Woods' DUI arrest, legal challenges spark panel debate Video

Tiger Woods' DUI arrest, legal challenges spark panel debate

'Outnumbered' panel discusses Tiger Woods' recent DUI arrest, upcoming arraignment, charges in Stuart, Florida, and more.

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Tiger Woods has entered a plea of not guilty and has waived his arraignment, demanding a trial with a jury.

Woods was arrested in Florida with prescription opioids found in his pocket after being involved in a rollover crash this past Friday, according to court documents.

The 15-time major winner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level (BAL) test after law enforcement said his vehicle collided with another while driving impaired.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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