Tiger Woods pleads not guilty, demands trial with jury after DUI arrest following rollover crash

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Tiger Woods has entered a plea of not guilty and has waived his arraignment, demanding a trial with a jury.

Woods was arrested in Florida with prescription opioids found in his pocket after being involved in a rollover crash this past Friday, according to court documents.

The 15-time major winner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level (BAL) test after law enforcement said his vehicle collided with another while driving impaired.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.