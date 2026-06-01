Jacob Fatu acknowledges Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker spears Paul Heyman and more from 'Monday Night Raw'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A solemn Jacob Fatu made his way to the ring to kickoff "Monday Night Raw" following his Tribal Combat loss to world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns at Clash in Italy with the crowd in Turin wondering whether he would participate in the "Acknowledgement Ceremony."

Reigns was surrounded by his Bloodline stablemates, Jey and Jimmy Uso, smiling as he awaited Fatu’s arrival. Reigns beat Fatu twice in one calendar month, thwarting his first major challenger to a championship he won at WrestleMania 42 over CM Punk.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Fatu’s demeanor was much different than in weeks past. He walked cautiously and less confident than he had been. Reigns had proven everything he said he was. He sits at the head of the table. He is the "Tribal Chief." And it was up to Fatu to "acknowledge" him. Fatu snatched the microphone from Jey Uso’s hand.

"At Tribal Combat, I knew what I was getting myself into. I knew the consequences. I knew the repercussions. Hell, I knew what would happen if I walked out with that title last night," Fatu said. "And I knew what would happen if I lost. Hell, I’ve been taking Ls my whole life. It ain’t nothing new to me. Taking Ls my whole life brought me right here. Standing right in front of you, right now

"Speaking of a loss, last night in Clash in Italy, in front of the whole world, including my children – my children seen their father be a man, take a loss and keep his word. And last night, I lost to my ‘Tribal Chief.’"

Fatu finally acknowledged Reigns, getting down on one knee to salute the champion. Reigns said that he loved Fatu.

Jimmy Uso said this was a "warning shot" to everyone on the roster. Each member of The Bloodline held up one finger in unison.

King of the Ring Tournament

WWE unveiled the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament brackets after Clash in Italy was finished and the first match on the men’s side was held on Monday night.

Intercontinental champion Penta, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes battled it out in an effort to move to a singles match in the semifinals of the tournament.

Femi was coming off a devastating loss against Brock Lesnar. He and Lesnar went to war at Clash in Italy, and while he was a little banged up, he looked unstoppable against his three opponents in the fatal four-way.

"The Ruler" showed to be unstoppable, taking out everyone involved in the match and Talla Tonga. He hit the Fall from Grace on Sikoa and pinned him for the win.

Femi took the microphone and called out Lesnar after the match was finished. He vowed to win the King of the Ring and go after Lesnar for a third time.

"You took your best shot and I’m still here," he said.

Queen of the Ring Tournament

The women were in action during the night as well. Iyo Sky, Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Lash Legend squared off in a fatal four-way match with a spot in the semifinals waiting for the winner.

Giulia came in as the favorite with the Italian crowd behind her. But she faced an uphill battle against upstart prospects in Perez and Legend and the former champion, Sky. Giulia hit an Arrivederci on Legend, but the pin fall was broken up.

Each wrestler received a chance to showcase their abilities, but for the most part, no one could get an easy pin. Sky took advantage of Legend’s double slam on Perez and Giulia. She moved Legend out of her way, stepped on Giulia and hit the Over the Moonsault to defeat Giulia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seth Rollins outsmarts Bron Breakker

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker has not slowed down one bit. The two have still been going at it following Breakker’s win over Rollins at Backlash last month. But Breakker and The Vision were down another man going into the main event on "Monday Night Raw."

Logan Paul tore his triceps and is out of action for the foreseeable future. Bronson Reed has been recovering from his own injury, leaving The Vision down to just Breakker and Austin Theory. Breakker stepped up as a tag team champion in Paul’s place but the turmoil in the stable appeared to affect the outcome of the match.

The Vision couldn’t play the mind games that they are used to in order to score the victory. The match descended into chaos with Theory making his presence felt. He hit Rollins with the title before Montez Ford came to to even the odds in Rollins’ corner. Breakker hit Ford with a spear and then Rollins, but "The Visionary" kicked out of a pin.

Rollins hit Breakker with a Stomp. But Paul Heyman would put Breakker’s foot on the rope to break the pin. Rollins came after Heyman with a crazed look. He took his eyes off Breakker, who came around and tried to hit Rollins with a spear. But Breakker bulldozed the 60-year-old Heyman through the barricade.

Rollins sneakily grabbed the title and put it near his abdomen. As Breakker came back into the ring, his spear went into the belt itself. Rollins then picked up the win.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Raw match results