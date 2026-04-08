Tiger Woods' prescription drug records to be subpoenaed by Florida prosecutors following DUI arrest

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A court filing shows that a subpoena will be issued later this month for Tiger Woods' prescription drug records following his DUI arrest late last month.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence after taking field sobriety tests following a two-vehicle crash in which his Range Rover turned onto its driver's side.

"Specifically, the State of Florida’s subpoena will seek copies of any and all prescription medication on file for Eldrick T. Woods...to include date and time prescription was filled, type of prescription, number of pills in each prescription, the dosage amount, all special instructions on how to take the medication, date of next refill, all warnings including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription from January 1, 2026 – March 27, 2026 at Lewis Pharmacy," the court filing reads.

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Woods blew "triple-zeroes" on a breathalyzer but still underwent tests due to his "lethargic" movements and other signs of impairment, authorities said.

Woods told law enforcement prior to the field sobriety tests that he underwent seven back surgeries and "over 20 operations on his leg." He told law enforcement that "I take a few" prescription medications. In 2021, he got into a wreck that resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for the entire year.

He also mentioned that his ankle was fused and he walks with a limp due to the injuries. Due to the nature of his injuries, authorities made him do the exercises sitting down.

Woods participated in four exercises before a deputy placed him in handcuffs. The deputy stated she believed Woods was under an "unknown substance."

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It was the second time Woods was arrested for driving under the influence. He had been taken into custody in 2017.

Woods announced earlier this week he would "seek treatment," forgoing a return to the golf course for the time being.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," Woods said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday.

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"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

Woods was granted permission on April 1 to travel out of the country "to enter into comprehensive impatient treatment."

Woods was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, refusal to submit to testing, and careless driving. He pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment, demanding a trial with a jury.