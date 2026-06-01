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Rick Adelman, architect of some of the NBA's best offenses and Hall of Famer, dead at 79

Adam Silver called Adelman 'a brilliant strategist and teacher of the game, and an even better person'

By Alejandro Avila Fox News
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Rick Adelman, who ranks 10th in NBA history with 1,042 wins, died on Monday. He was 79.

The National Basketball Coaches Association announced his passing. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Adelman spent 23 seasons as an NBA head coach, leading the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He compiled a 1,042-749 regular-season record and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Before coaching, Adelman played seven seasons as an NBA point guard after being drafted by the San Diego Rockets in 1968.

Hall of Fame NBA coach Rick Adelman, who won 1,042 career games over 23 seasons, has died at age 79. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hall of Fame NBA coach Rick Adelman, who won 1,042 career games over 23 seasons, has died at age 79. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images) ((Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images))

After taking over the Trail Blazers during the 1988-89 season, Adelman led a Clyde Drexler-led roster to NBA Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992.

In 1998, Adelman became the head coach of the Sacramento Kings. The Kings reached the playoffs in all eight of his seasons in Sacramento and advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2002.

Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman, whose innovative offensive systems transformed the modern NBA, has died at age 79. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman, whose innovative offensive systems transformed the modern NBA, has died at age 79. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) ((Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images))

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Monday honoring Adelman's legacy.

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"Rick Adelman was one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the history of the NBA," Silver said.

"Following his NBA playing career, Rick turned to coaching where his leadership, innovation and genuine love for basketball left a lasting impression on generations of players and fellow coaches over his nearly 30-year run. He was a brilliant strategist and teacher of the game, and an even better person. I send my deepest condolences to Rick's family and many friends throughout the league."

Revered as a consummate player's coach, Hall of Fame strategist Rick Adelman has passed away at the age of 79. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Revered as a consummate player's coach, Hall of Fame strategist Rick Adelman has passed away at the age of 79. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images) ((Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images))

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Adelman is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Kay, their six children (including Nuggets coach David Adelman) and 12 grandchildren.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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