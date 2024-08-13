Flavor Flav makes Jordan Chiles bronze clock necklace amid medal drama: 'USA gonna Fight the Powers that be'

Flavor Flav has been one of the biggest supporters of American female Olympic athletes over the course of the Paris Olympics and has come to the aid of Jordan Chiles.

Chiles has been in the middle of a bronze medal fight. USA Gymnastics said Monday the Center of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would not consider the new video evidence it had in hopes of overturning its decision to revert Chiles’ score back to a 13.666 instead of a 13.777. The USA Gymnastics said it would seek all legal avenues to try to rectify the situation.

Flavor Flav offered Chiles a bedazzled bronze clock necklace in the interim.

"USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,, Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan," he wrote on X.

Chiles had been off social media since CAS made its initial ruling and the International Olympic Committee said Chiles had to give her bronze medal back.

However, her mother responded to the rapper on X.

"Thank you. Means the world. She's not on socials right now as you can imagine. I'll share it with her," Gina Chiles posted.

The former Public Enemy rapper became the hype man for the U.S. women’s water polo team. He offered his support after player Maggie Steffens asked for more support for the team.

During the Games, he helped pay the rent of American discus thrower Veronica Fraley after she was worried she was going to miss out.

