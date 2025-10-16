FIFA says US government has final say on World Cup host cities' safety amid Trump's threats to Boston

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump’s threats to relocate matches scheduled in the Boston-area for the 2026 FIFA World Cup could become a reality after the international soccer organization said that the U.S. government has the final say when it comes to the safety of host cities.

A FIFA spokesperson told ESPN that governments have final say in deciding "what is in the best interest for public safety."

"Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide," the spokesperson told the outlet. "Safety and security are obviously the governments' responsibility and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety.

"We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfill all necessary requirements."

Fox News Digital reached out to FIFA for comment.

The situation surrounding Boston’s standing as one of the host cities for next year’s tournament began this week when Trump suggested that he would have games moved out of Boston while discussing an incident that occurred in the city this week when a group of people took over one of the city's streets in a violent display.

"We can take them away. I love the people of Boston. And I know the games are sold out, but the mayor is not good. There are worse than her. At least she's intelligent. You know, some are extremely low IQ. Those bother me more. She's intelligent, but she's radical left," Trump said of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The president added that he could call on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to make the relocation happen if he felt it was necessary.

"The answer is yes, if somebody's doing a bad job, and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, ‘Let’s move it to another location,' and he would do that. He wouldn't love to do it, but he'd do it – very easily he'd do it. And this is the right time to do it."

Trump doubled down on his threat Wednesday, adding that, "We have the right to do that with FIFA" if the city doesn’t "straighten it out."

"If we think there's any reason that, whether it's Boston or anywhere else, that they're not doing their job, we're going to take those World Cup games and move them someplace else."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Wu said the city is "honored and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions."

Boston is currently set to host seven matches when the World Cup comes to North America next summer. The slate includes five group-stage games, one Round of 32 fixture and the first quarterfinal, on July 9.

