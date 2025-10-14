Boston mayor responds to Trump's threats to pull World Cup games out of city amid safety concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded after President Donald Trump threatened to pull FIFA World Cup games out of the city next year.

"Boston is honored and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions," she said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Boston is currently set to host seven matches when the World Cup comes to North America next summer. The slate includes five group-stage games, one Round of 32 fixture and the first quarterfinal on July 9.

Trump made the suggestion that he would have games moved out of Boston while speaking to reporters on Tuesday while discussing an incident that happened in the city this week when a group of people took over one of the city's streets in a violent display.

According to the Boston Police Department, over 100 people were involved in the takeover that involved street racing just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 5. Officers found people trying to attack police cruisers with fireworks, cones, poles and other items. One police cruiser was destroyed by flames and needed to be towed away from the area, officials said.

"We can take them away. I love the people of Boston. And I know the games are sold out, but the mayor is not good. There are worse than her. At least she's intelligent. You know, some are extremely low IQ. Those bother me more. She's intelligent, but she's radical left," Trump said.

Trump added he would call FIFA President Gianni Infantino to have the games moved.

"The answer is yes, if somebody's doing a bad job, and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, ‘Let’s move it to another location,' and he would do that. He wouldn't love to do it, but he'd do it, very easily he'd do it. And this is the right time to do it."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey addressed the violent incident in Boston on Tuesday.

"I'm committed to doing everything I can to get after this issue," Healey said. "That's my message today: No more.

"Not going to happen here. And if you do it, you're going to be punished. I'm serious."