Fever's Sophie Cunningham inspired by fellow WNBA star Angel Reese's historic Victoria's Secret runway debut

Sophie Cunningham often speaks her mind. The Indiana Fever guard took notice of fellow WNBA player Angel Reese’s runway debut at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Cunningham said Reese's historic move prompted her to consider taking her own strut down the catwalk.

During a recent episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham praised Reese and revealed that she sent her agents a message about potentially being in the 2026 edition of the popular fashion show.

"This has been a dream of mine since I've been in like second grade," Cunningham said. "I've always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret Angel."

Reese was tapped by Victoria's Secret to walk in the clothing and beauty retailer’s fashion show in New York City, where she will become the first athlete to walk the runway in the event’s history.

After attending last year's show as a guest, Reese said she will now serve as one of the brand's global ambassadors.

"I literally could not stop smiling." Reese told People. "It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for."

Reese added that she wants to encourage women to achieve in all areas.

"I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway," the two-time WNBA All-Star added.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned last year following a six-year pause.

