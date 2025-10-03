Angel Reese speaks out against fans critical of her looks: 'I'm really not sorry'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA star Angel Reese addressed fans who have suggested that, because of her looks, she doesn't "take basketball seriously."

Reese, who has garnered a reputation for an emphasis on flashy makeup and outfits since beginning her WNBA career in 2024, addressed the topic during the return episode of her podcast "Unapolagetically Angel" on Thursday.

"Let's make some things clear. Just because I'm fine does not mean that I don't take basketball serious. Like, that whole gig, that whole gag, like let's give it up. Like, I'm sorry. … Like, you got to talk to my mom. Like, I'm I'm sorry. Like, I'm I'm sorry. Like being fine is just I have to, like, it's my thing." Reese said.

"So, I am very sorry. Actually, I'm really not sorry, but I'm sorry to those that feel some type of way that they can't be fine and play basketball."

Reese went on to say she won't be posting basketball content "24/7" in the coming season.

"That little whole, like, ‘Get in the gym or get in the kitchen or you know,’ it's corny," she said.

Reese and fellow WNBA player DiJonai Carrington previously addressed comments about their appearances during an episode of her podcast in March.

"It's hard, especially as two black women are unapologetic, we're going to pop our s--- and say what we have to say. And I stand on what we said. I feel like it's really hard," Reese said. "I hate when people say that, ‘Oh she’s too worried about her makeup and her hair and her lashes and her nails and her outfits.’"

Carrington said she isn't as bothered when people say she pays too much attention to her appearance, but she did say she "hates" when people question why she has blonde hair.

"I hate when people talk about that, like, 'Why do you have blonde hair?’" Carrington said. "I got black eyebrows. I got black arm hair, black leg hair … and I don't care. I'm still a natural blonde."

Reese then claimed that while players like her and Carrington are criticized for putting too much effort into looking feminine, some WNBA players are also criticized for looking too masculine.

"They complain and say that WNBA players are too manly, not feminine enough. We don't dress cute enough. They don't want to watch a bunch of little boys running around the court. Now, we're too much," Reese said.

"'I'm not watching that WNBA. Masculine, long shorts, they're wearing braids. They all like each other. They all date each other.' That's not true."