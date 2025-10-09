WNBA star Angel Reese breaks barriers as the first athlete to walk the Victoria's Secret runway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angel Reese has made an unquestionable impact on women's basketball.

But the Chicago Sky forward's influence is expanding from the court to the runway. Reese has been tapped by Victoria's Secret to walk in the clothing and beauty retailer’s fashion show in New York City, where she will become the first athlete to walk the runway in the event’s history.

After attending last year's show as a guest, Reese said she will now serve as one of the brand's global ambassadors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I literally could not stop smiling." Reese told People. "It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for."

ANGEL REESE SPEAKS OUT AGAINST FANS CRITICAL OF HER LOOKS: 'I'M REALLY NOT SORRY'

Reese added that she wants to encourage women to achieve in all areas.

"I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway," the two-time WNBA All-Star added.

Since her rise to basketball stardom, Reese has also built her brand away from the court.

She hosts her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast and has partnered with Reebok and other high-profile brands. Last August, she unveiled her collaboration with Reese's, which launched the "Angel Reese x Reese's Pieces Logo Collection."

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned last year following a six-year pause.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2025 show is scheduled for Oct. 15 and will stream live on Prime Video.

"I’ve been training for both basketball and the fashion show these last couple of weeks," Reese explained. "And I’m ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!"

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.