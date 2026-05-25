Felix Rosenqvist Earns Record Purse After Narrowly Winning Indy 500

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Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist made history Sunday by winning the closest Indianapolis 500 ever, and earning the largest payout in race history. Rosenqvist took home a record $4.34 million, surpassing Josef Newgarden's $4,288,000 from 2024 by over $50,000. He also outearned the 2025 Indy 500 winner, Alex Palou’s $3,833,500, by $510,000.

Rosenqvist’s victory was historic in more ways than one. Beyond producing the closest finish in Indy 500 history, this year’s race also became the most lucrative on record, with the total purse rising from $20,283,000 last year to $30,906,400 this year.

That marks an increase of nearly $11 million over the previous all-time high. The Indy 500 purse, which is calculated through a combination of base money, television broadcast fees, sanctioning body funds, and sponsor contributions, has climbed steadily in recent years, with each race from 2022 through 2026 setting a new record, only to be surpassed the following season.

This continued rise reflects the growing commercial strength of the event, driven by increased sponsorship, global viewership, and expanded prize distribution.

Before Rosenqvist’s historic payout, Newgarden held the single-race earnings record with $4,288,000 in 2024. That figure narrowly surpassed his own $3,666,000 mark from 2023, which had previously topped Marcus Ericsson’s $3.1 million in 2022.

Over the longer arc, the growth is even more striking. From 2016 to 2025, the total purse rose from $13,273,253 to $20,283,000, an increase of about $7 million.

Rosenqvist’s winner’s check alone is now more than four times what Emerson Fittipaldi earned in 1989, when he became the first driver to break the $1 million mark.

The 2026 Indy 500 now stands as a defining point in that upward climb, setting a new financial standard for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Rosenqvist’s payout and the record purse highlight just how much the event’s economic ceiling has risen in the modern era.