FBI Director Kash Patel seeks relationship with UFC: report

New FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly has an innovative way to improve FBI agents' fitness.

Patel suggested to heads of the FBI's 55 field offices in a teleconference Wednesday he wants the FBI and UFC to form a relationship that would lead to programs to enhance agents' fitness, ABC News reported.

A UFC source told Fox News Digital that, while UFC President Dana White and Patel know each other, the UFC has not been made aware of any information regarding the two sides training with one another. The FBI declined comment.

White has long supported President Donald Trump, who hired Patel earlier this month. The president has long attended UFC events, including UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden just days after winning the 2024 election.

Trump is often spotted sitting with White when he attends, and Trump and Elon Musk joined White at the Garden.

Trump has not attended a UFC event since becoming president, but he did attend the Super Bowl and Daytona 500 earlier this month.

The day before Trump was inaugurated in January, White attended a victory rally in Washington, D.C., and praised Trump.

"This guy is a winner. And I say this all the time. He’s the toughest, most resilient person that I’ve ever met, and nothing was going to stop him from fighting so hard for the country he loves," White said. "He embodies what being an American is all about. We are the most toughest, resilient people on Earth, and nothing can stop us when we unite."

White and Trump’s relationship dates back to the early days of UFC, when Trump allowed the sport, which at the time had a bad reputation for being violent, to hold events at his casino in Atlantic City.

"Every time, when he was getting hammered at his worst, we’d walk into that arena, and the place erupts and goes crazy," White told The New Yorker in November. "It shows other people, ‘Oh, wait. Everybody doesn’t hate Donald Trump like the media is telling us.’"

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.