Trump reacts to athletes emulating his dance moves

One major trend that sparked in the sports world ahead of the 2024 presidential election was athletes emulating President Donald Trump’s dance moves during a game or match.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa did the Trump dance and followed it up by showing off his "Make America Great Again" hat after a win during the season. In the Octagon, UFC star Jon Jones hit the Trump dance in front of the president after winning a fight.

Trump told Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier in an interview before Super Bowl LIX that he never expected his dance moves to go viral.

"We do these rallies. They’ve always been great, but they got really great, and I don’t [know] what it is," he said. "I try and walk off sometimes without dancing and I can’t. I have to dance because it’s just, it just got something special about it."

Jones called UFC 309 – his win over Stipe Miocic and doing the Trump dance – the "biggest moment of my life."

"… And tonight was incredibly special," he said in November, via MMA Fighting. "Finishing (Daniel Cormier) is up there too. Stephan Bonnar was the first star that I fought as a young man. Everybody around me told me that I was no one and that I couldn’t do it, and I had to really work on meditation and bringing up my self-esteem for the first time to beat Stephan Bonnar. Mauricio ‘Shogun’ taught me that I could be great. Kid from a small [town], never great at anything, I became a champion. D.C., it was just very personal.

"And tonight, tonight is the biggest moment of my life. To talk about Jesus in front of our president and let the world know how truly proud I am to be an American champion, it felt awesome, man. To finish Stipe, it felt awesome."

