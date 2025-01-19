Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

Trump 'embodies what being an American is all about,' UFC's Dana White says

White among those who spoke at Capital One Arena

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
If America wins, we all win: Dana White Video

If America wins, we all win: Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White, longtime supporter and friend of President-elect Trump, talks about how the new administration will strengthen the U.S. economy and unite the nation.

UFC President Dana White spoke glowingly about President-elect Trump on Sunday night in Washington with his inauguration only hours away.

White talked to supporters at the Capital One Arena – home of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Georgetown Hoyas – about Trump winning the election through every bit of adversity a presidential candidate could possibly face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dana White talks in DC

Dana White speaks before President-elect Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"The people have spoke loud and clear. America wants President Trump back in the White House. Think about this: Winning this election after everything that has happened over the last few years is an amazing achievement and an incredible comeback story," he said.

"Think of all the things President Trump had to go through to get back here. All the powerful forces that tried to take him down: the mainstream media, partisan prosecutors, assassins. It’s absolutely insane what this man has been through. And only President Trump could have fought through all those obstacles, all the attacks and still come out the winner.

In the end, what it comes down to is that Trump is a "winner," White said.

UFC STAR COLBY COVINGTON SAID HE LOST FIGHT BECAUSE HE WAS 'CAMPAIGNING FOR TRUMP'

Donald Trump arrives to attend a rally the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated

President-elect Trump attends a rally the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term in Washington on Jan. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

"But, you know what? That’s just what he is. This guy is a winner. And I say this all the time. He’s the toughest, most resilient person that I’ve ever met and nothing was going to stop him from fighting so hard for the country he loves.

"He embodies what being an American is all about. We are the most toughest, resilient people on Earth and nothing can stop us when we unite."

White and Trump have deepened their relationship over the years. Trump was one of White’s biggest supporters in the early years of UFC. In turn, White has supported Trump’s presidential election bids.

Dana White and Trump

UFC CEO Dana White talks to President-elect Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 16, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This time around, White spoke at the Republican National Convention and the rally that took place at Madison Square Garden days before the election.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics