Father of UCLA's Mick Cronin allegedly involved in verbal dispute with fan during Pac-12 title game

An Arizona fan allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the father of UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin following Saturday’s PAC-12 Championship, according to a radio broadcast of the game which caught the incident as it played out.

Head coach Mick Cronin rushed off the stage during a postgame press conference following the Bruins’ 61-59 loss to the Wildcats after a reporter informed him that a fan got into an altercation with his father.

"Somebody got in my dad's face?" Cronin asked briefly before quickly exiting the presser.

The incident seemingly played out during the Bruins radio broadcast which picked up the argument as it was happening.

"We’ve got a problem here. There’s an Arizona fan who’s infiltrated right where Hep Cronin is, and UCLA fans are trying to be kind to tell him to go away but this Arizona fan has come right into the face of Mick Cronin’s dad," radio announcer Josh Lewin described in the broadcast.

"Hey, buddy, you have to go. You have to go."

Lewin described the scene as "absolutely ridiculous," as security approached.

"That entire family just decided to come over and get in the face of Hep Cronin, and they’re still in the building, and they’re still yelling at Hep Cronin and his friends."

Cronin’s father was accused of instigating the dispute in one tweet circulating on social media, which accused him of allegedly "shoving" the 17-year-old fan and striking him in the face and neck as he attempted to get to his seat.

UCLA athletics did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Bruins earned the No. 2 seed in the West Region for the 2023 NCAA tournament and will face off against UNC Asheville in the first round on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.