Bill Self will coach Kansas in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after undergoing heart surgery

University of Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self will be present for the team’s NCAA Tournament games, as he was released from the hospital following a heart procedure.

Self was discharged on Sunday after receiving a heart catheterization and two stents placed in his heart, per Yahoo! Sports.

"KU coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System today in good condition," the team said in an official statement, via Yahoo! Sports. "He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8 complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery."

The 60-year-old coach checked into University of Kansas Medical Center on Wednesday. He ended up missing the entirety of the Big 12 tournament, which the Jayhawks lost to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, 76-56, in the final.

The Jayhawks were still made a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they will look to defend their 2022 National Championship trophy when they face the Howard University Bison on Thursday in the first round.

Though assistant coach Norm Roberts did well in Self’s place, the Jayhawks will be happy to have their head coach returning for the dance.

"I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received," Self said in a statement, via Yahoo! Sports. "I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway."

Kansas went 27-7 on the season and are expected to make a run with Self at the helm in the Midwest bracket.

Self has coached the Jayhawks in 710 career games, owning an outstanding 579-131 record with four Final Four appearances and two NCAA championships under his belt.