Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

Bill Self will coach Kansas in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after undergoing heart surgery

Self had two stents put into his heart after checking himself into the emergency room on Wednesday

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

University of Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self will be present for the team’s NCAA Tournament games, as he was released from the hospital following a heart procedure. 

Self was discharged on Sunday after receiving a heart catheterization and two stents placed in his heart, per Yahoo! Sports. 

"KU coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System today in good condition," the team said in an official statement, via Yahoo! Sports. "He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8 complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self stands on the court during the game with the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on March 4, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self stands on the court during the game with the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on March 4, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

The 60-year-old coach checked into University of Kansas Medical Center on Wednesday. He ended up missing the entirety of the Big 12 tournament, which the Jayhawks lost to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, 76-56, in the final.

KANSAS BASKETBALL COACH BILL SELF TO MISS REMAINDER OF BIG 12 TOURNAMENT AFTER UNDERGOING ‘STANDARD PROCEDURE’

The Jayhawks were still made a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they will look to defend their 2022 National Championship trophy when they face the Howard University Bison on Thursday in the first round. 

Though assistant coach Norm Roberts did well in Self’s place, the Jayhawks will be happy to have their head coach returning for the dance. 

Jim Nantz, left, interviews Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self following their victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 4, 2022 in New Orleans.

Jim Nantz, left, interviews Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self following their victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 4, 2022 in New Orleans. (Lance King/Getty Images)

"I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received," Self said in a statement, via Yahoo! Sports. "I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway."

KANSAS SELF-IMPOSES FOUR-GAME SUSPENSION FOR HEAD BASKETBALL COACH BILL SELF

Kansas went 27-7 on the season and are expected to make a run with Self at the helm in the Midwest bracket. 

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self instructs his players on the court in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on Jan. 17, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self instructs his players on the court in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on Jan. 17, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Self has coached the Jayhawks in 710 career games, owning an outstanding 579-131 record with four Final Four appearances and two NCAA championships under his belt. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.