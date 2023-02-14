Ex-WWE star Sean Waltman recalls intense heat NWO members received, Dennis Rodman's involvement

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan lit the industry on fire when they helped launch the New World Order faction in World Championship Wrestling and ignited the "Monday Night Wars" with WWE.

Nash and Hall jumping from WWE, known as the World Wrestling Federation at the time, to WCW in 1996 and Hogan turning heel to join them was a pivotal moment in the industry. Inspired by Eric Bischoff, the NWO helped catapult WCW over WWE in the ratings and help spark its rival’s "Attitude Era."

The NWO’s story will be featured in the season 3 premiere of "Biography: WWE Legends" on A&E Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

The episode chronicles how Bischoff was able to convince the audience at the time that WCW was being invaded by a rival company and that the industry’s top stars all turned on WCW. The angle was insanely popular, and nearly everyone who was in WCW at the time had joined the NWO — aside from a handful of stars, including Sting, who developed his character to feud with the group.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sean Waltman, who was known as X-Pac and Syxx in the prime of his wrestling career, told Fox News Digital he was going to come over with Nash and Hall but couldn’t because of a contract issue. When he finally got to WCW, he was known as Syxx because he was the sixth member of the faction and was originally known as the 1-2-3 Kid. Those numbers add up to six.

He said he had a bit of notoriety from his time as the 1-2-3 Kid, but when he joined the NWO, it was next level.

"I got to be a part of the NWO stuff and, like walking through the airports and just in public … Man, it was like night and day. You’d get recognized everywhere, and you could just tell it was on so much bigger of a scale," he said. "It just totally changed the industry. It revolutionized it. I’m just grateful to have been a part of it."

As the stable grew in popularity, so did the heat of the fans who were staunchly supportive of the WCW wrestlers. Ric Flair, Arn Anderson and Goldberg were among the top guys who didn’t join NWO. Even though Sting had some iconic feuds with the main members of NWO, he would even join an offshoot later on.

But the heat on NWO members was real, and it turned some shows into chaos.

WWE STAR CODY RHODES SUGGESTS CURRENT STORYLINES 'EVEN BETTER' THAN THE ROCK RETURNING AT WRESTLEMANIA

"Back then — and it all started when Hulk joined NWO — people started throwing stuff in the ring – bottles, cups, sodas. Pelted everyone in the ring. It started getting to everywhere we went that started happening," Waltman told Fox News Digital.

"And that was crazy because we were in Sturgis (South Dakota) at the biker rally. We did pay-per-views there for a while. I got hit in the back of the head with a big ol’ jug of Gatorade that came flying through the air, and it damn near knocked me off my feet.

"It kind of reminds you of soccer matches over in Europe when the fans start fighting each other. Not necessarily hooligans, but the fans from different teams are going at each other. That was never something that happened in wrestling before, and it was a real tribal thing with NWO fans and the WCW fans. It was a riot. I think it was Canton, Ohio."

The NWO storyline was so big and popular it crossed over to other sports.

Dennis Rodman was one wrestling outsider who participated in the WCW storyline – even taking time away from the Chicago Bulls as they hoped to capture a title during the 1996-97 season.

"I don’t necessarily have one favorite moment that’s up there with the things that we did. Just like, rolling into Chicago in the United Center in a limo with Hulk and Randy Savage, Scott and Dennis Rodman. Right when the Bulls were in the championships, things like that," Waltman said when asked if he had a favorite NWO moment. "Moments like that were really cool. Being in there with Ric Flair, having to deal with Ric Flair — that’s a dream come true."

LOGAN PAUL TALKS INTENSE SPRINGBOARD CLOTHESLINE AT ROYAL RUMBLE: 'I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS WAS POSSIBLE'

Rodman made his NWO debut with Hogan on "Monday Nitro" March 10, 1997. He also appeared at Uncensored later that month. His first match came in July 1997 at Bash at the Beach. During the Bulls’ 1998 playoff run, Rodman skipped practice to appear with Hogan on Nitro.

"He was a good dude," Waltman said of Rodman. "He was just kind of socially awkward, shy. It wasn’t like he was real talkative. He was great. It was so great to have him there. The guy was so into it. He skipped practice during the playoff games to show up on Nitro."

As fans tune in over the weekend after watching Elimination Chamber on Saturday, Waltman hopes they enjoy the episode.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I really just want them to enjoy it," Waltman said, "to help them remember NWO fondly and bring fond memories back up to the surface. That’s what it’s all about now."