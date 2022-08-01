Bloodied Ric Flair wins 'last match' in front of family, WWE legends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair performed Sunday in what was billed as his "last match" in the industry.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. The match was a part of a Jim Crockett Promotions event.

"The Nature Boy" was busted open during the match, openly bleeding down his face. Jarrett would try to hit Flair with his signature cheat code – a guitar shot – but missed and hit his partner instead. Flair was passed brass knuckles and delivered a shot to Jarrett.

Flair would put Jarrett in the figure-four leglock. Jarrett would be down the for the three-count.

"I had one of my best matches of my career here with Ricky Steamboat," the 73-year-old said afterward, via ESPN. "All my family is here. We made jokes about me being married five times. All the kids are here. One wife, but all my granddaughters. My friends are here. I swear to God, guys. If I didn't have enough pressure on me tonight, f---ing Kid Rock walked into the locker room tonight."

Flair last performed in 2011. He was helped out of the ring by Andrade, an AEW star who is married to WWE star Charlotte Flair. Flair blew kisses to the crowd as he walked up the ramp.

He was also greeted by Bret Hart, Mick Foley and The Undertaker. All three WWE Hall of Famers were sitting ringside.

Jarrett, a standout in the pro wrestling industry and WWE Hall of Famer in his own right, was also emotional after the match.

"It's his last one. If anything goes wrong, it's on me. It's on others. I'm so damn happy for Ric, I don't know what to say. ... As a spectator, y'all watched it and went home tonight," Jarrett said. "When you're participating, it's a whole other level of pressure that I've never been under."

Flair’s wrestling career spanned about six decades. He was one of the first big stars to crossover and draw mainstream interest with his "Woo!" catchphrase and lavish robes.

Flair got started in American Wrestling Association and later competed in WWE, World Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Total Non-Stop Action and more. He wraps up his in-ring career as a 16-time world champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer.